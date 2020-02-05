For Evergreen’s Victoria Bobo, art is life.
Bobo filters every aspect of her life through her creativity. Her experiences guide her brushes as she paints, her hands as she sculpts, her eyes as she designs. She sees the world through lenses made of paint and clay and cloth. To her, everything is art.
As reported in Teresa Blake’s front page profile of Bobo, the folk artist squeezes her creative works into every corner of her life, including her Sunday school lessons.
“Everyone’s art is different,” Bobo told Blake. “Mine is my legacy, and I hope I have used it to make a difference in the lives of children.”
According to a 2019 study by the State Arts Agency, an organization which monitors legislative funding of the arts, overall appropriations for the arts-based programs are 19.8% lower than they were in 2001, or 43.4% lower when adjusted for inflation. In Mississippi, allocations for the arts remained static from 2018 to 2019, although many states saw small increases in funding. We hope that upward tick will become a trend.
For many, the arts may feel of secondary importance, but we should not underestimate the role they play in shaping the world. For the Victoria Bobos among us, their function is obvious; for others, it’s more opaque. Perhaps a certain song gives you a sudden jolt of happiness, or a scene in a movie makes you introspective about a moment in your own life, or a photograph you spot while thumbing through Instagram helps you see something familiar from a fresh perspective.
Whether or not we realize it, our world is shaped by the art we create, and vice versa. It’s up to us to nurture that harmonious relationship.