OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN
1 2-2.5 lb whole chicken
1 head of garlic
1 lemon
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 tbsp salt
1 tbsp freshly cracked pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary (or 2 tsp dried rosemary)
1. Preheat oven to 415° Fahrenheit and place chicken in a roasting pan.
2. Mix softened butter with herbs and spices.
3. Zest the entire lemon and add zest to butter.
4. Cut garlic in half and place inside the cavity of the chicken.
5. Rub lemon herb butter evenly over the outside of the chicken, making sure to get under the skin of the breast.
6. Cut lemon in half and squeeze juice over the top of the chicken. Place juiced halves in the cavity with the garlic.
7. Place chicken in the oven and cook for approximately one hour and twenty minutes to one hour and thirty minutes or until juices run completely clear.