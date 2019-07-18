An overturned 18-wheeler blocked westbound traffic on the I-22 Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge for more than three hours, Wednesday.
According to Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors, the truck and its semitrailer overturned after being struck by a hydroplaning vehicle just after 7 a.m. The accident caused the truck to spill its payload, hundreds of sacks of packaged concrete, onto the bridge.
No one was injured.
Cleanup after the accident took more than three hours, reducing the flow of westbound traffic along the bridge to a single lane and causing a lengthy backup. The concrete was removed from the bridge and scooped into dump trucks.