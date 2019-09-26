Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Keshun Parker was named Defensive Player of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Wednesday.
The sophomore linebacker from Calhoun City had a team-high 14 tackles (10 solo, 4 assists) in the Indians’ 30-21 win over Coahoma Thursday night. Of his 14 tackles, four were for a loss for 30 yards and three quarterback sacks for 27 yards.
Parker was also named the top defensive player by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) and he leads the conference with 41 tackles.
He also, leads the Indian defense with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
The Indians (1-3, 1-1 MACJC North) will travel to Booneville Thursday night for a North Division rivalry showdown with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and is available live on LetsGoICCTV.com/red or SuperTalk Tupelo 101.9 FM.
