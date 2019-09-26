Fulton, Miss. – A pair of Itawamba Community College’s football players earned Player of the Week recognition from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Tuesday morning. Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) being named the top defensive player, and Hiram Wadlington (Oxford), the top offensive player.
Parker had a standout 14 tackle (10 solo, 4 assists) performance in the Indians’ 30-21 win over Coahoma last Thursday night. Of his 14 tackles, four were for a loss for 30 yards and three quarterback sacks for 27 yards. The sophomore linebacker leads the Indians this season with 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Wadlington averaged almost 10 yards per carry in the win over Coahoma, rushing for 134 yards on 14 carries and broke a 53-yard touchdown run on a fourth and one play in the second quarter. The sophomore running back also had three catches for 41 yards last week. He leads the Indians with 345 rushing yards on 52 carries through the first four weeks and combined with his nine receptions for 69 yards, he is averaging over 100 yards per game in all-purpose yards.
Both will now be eligible for National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Week honors that will be released later in the week.
The Indians will travel to Booneville Thursday night for a North Division rivalry showdown with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and is available live on LetsGoICCTV.com/red or SuperTalk Tupelo 101.9 FM.
