The Eagles struggled on the road in division play Friday but pick up their first win of the year Saturday.
3/26 – Game 1, Ingomar 15, Tremont 0
Last week's bad weather forced the Tremont Attendance Center baseball team to play another division double-header on the road. This week, they traveled to Ingomar Attendance Center and lost both games to the Falcons.
Senior Brayden Burroughs was the only Eagle to get a hit in a 15-0 loss in game one.
Game 2, Ingomar 14, Tremont 1
Burroughs had two hits and senior Chase Parker had one and an RBI.
3/27 Tremont 15, Blue Mountain 0
Tremont scored 12 first inning runs and glided to a 15-0 run-rule victory.
Burroughs, Parker, senior Devin Pounders and freshmen Ryker Thomas and Jonah Lynch each had a hit.
Parker led the team with four RBIs, and Pounders drove in two.
Junior Gentry Lynch didn't allow a hit in two innings of work with a pair of strikeouts. Thomas also struck out two and held Blue Mountain hitless in his inning of work.
As of Sunday, Tremont was 1-7 overall and 0-4 in division 2-1A.