In a rematch of last year’s third Round playoff game, Itawamba Agricultural High School was looking for a little redemption after last year’s loss, as the Warriors of Corinth came to town. They were also looking to secure a spot in the North Half Championship for only the second time in program history.
Corinth opened the game with possession and used their strong ground game to take an early 6-0 lead. IAHS went three and out on their first offensive possession, but junior Gavin Freeman helped the cause by intercepting a pass. However on the next offensive possession, sophomore Ty Davis’s pass was intercepted. After the first quarter the Indians trailed 6-0.
Junior Tae Chandler put the Indians on the board to open the second quarter, as he punched it in from three-yards out, but the extra point was missed and the game was tied 6-6. After a Warrior fumble, IAHS drove the ball down the field but were held to a 27-yard field goal from senior Maddox Hendrix and took a 9-6 lead. Corinth answered with a quick rushing touchdown and took a regained a three-point lead, going up 12-9. Facing a 4th and 19, IAHS used a little trickery, faking a punt and completing a 30-yard pass from sophomore Isaac Smith to Chandler. The Indians soon made the most of a new set of downs. Davis connected with sophomore Zion Ashby for a 23-yard touchdown, and the Indians held a 16-12 halftime lead.
After forcing a three-and-out to start the third quarter, Corinth drove 93 yards and took an 18-16 lead. On the next Indian possession, Davis connected with Smith, who used some nifty juke moves to get by three Warrior defenders and into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown. That would be all the offense they would need, as the Indians would force three turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter and ran a perfect time and possession fourth quarter, wasting nearly seven minutes off the clock. IAHS walked away with the 23-18 win to move their record to 8-3 on the season.
IAHS has had many talented teams over the past 15 years, but have only made it to the North Half Championship game once, in 2009. Fast forward to 2020, a year that was supposed to be a down year due to all of the production lost from last year. Head coach Clint Hoots and his staff have done an excellent job putting this young team in positions to win, and they now are a game away from competing for their first state title. IAHS will travel to Louisville on Friday to face the perennial powerhouse.
Takeaways:
Gavin Freeman had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Isaac Smith had four catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Ty Davis was 10-20 with 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.