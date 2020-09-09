A longtime Mantachie Mustang, senior Patrick Mangels is a three sport athlete who plays football, baseball and competes in bowling.
Mangels has played football for the Mustangs all throughout high school, has played middle linebacker and is also a back on offense known for his blocks and has made plays on special teams.
Mangels was named to the 1-3A baseball second team in 2019 and has also received a team award for his defense. He also competes in the Cotton States Baseball League during the summer.
A MHSAA Scholar-Athlete every year since 2017, Mangels is also a member of the National Honors Society and Beta Club.
He loves baseball, enjoys building decks with his dad for family and friends, fishing, mud riding and bonfires.
Mangels volunteers with the local Pee-Wee football.
He wants to major in robotics engineering and play baseball in college and dreams of one day playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mangels is the son of Christopher and Jennifer Mangels. He has one brother Daniel Mangels, one sister, Christina Fair and two nieces, Arianna and Serenity Fair. He is the grandson of Joe and Linda Misuraca and Percy and Bonnie Mangels.