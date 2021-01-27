The Mantachie basketball clubs continued to trend in opposing directions last Tuesday evening at home against division opponent Potts Camp. The ladies fought valiantly but ultimately fell in the closing seconds, while the gentlemen notched an impressive double-digit victory, inching closer to clinching the region’s second overall seed.
The Lady Mustangs once again started strong, taking a 28-22 lead into halftime, and survived a turbulent third quarter, where they have previously struggled, clinging to a 43-38 margin, but unfortunately the last quarter was not so kind.
While Potts Camp missed an astounding 13 free throws, they still racked up 18 points to Mantachie’s 12, in a period where three Lady Mustang starters fouled out, adding up to an absolutely heartbreaking 55-56 defeat.
Sophomore Darby Pitts again shouldered the scoring load, leading all scorers with 21, but was joined by a new face in the final box score, with freshman Ramsey Montgomery totaling a season-high 14.
The boys game opened with a back-and-forth fast pace, with teams trading blows and Mantachie inching slightly ahead 30-29 by halftime. In the second half, the Mustang defense allowed single-digit points for both quarters, totaling 36 of their own to pull away with a 66-47 victory.
It was a huge night for the senior pair of Alex Duthu and Dylan Bennett who finished with 27 and 19 points respectively, while the latter’s younger brother Cade added 12 points of his own from the guard position.
Both teams will reconvene this Thursday far from home against a different herd of Mustangs in Strayhorn. A win for the ladies means avoiding the division cellar, yet matching up with the top seed’s side of the bracket in tournament play. Contrarily, a win for the boys means a number two seed, the first round tournament bye, and automatic playoff berth.