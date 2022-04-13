The City of Fulton Board of Aldermen have voted to set a date for a special election for the proposed "Pennies for Parks" tourism tax on restaurants. The vote will be held on Tuesday, June 7.
"We felt like it was important enough for the people (of Fulton) to decide for themselves whether they want this special tourism tax," Mayor Emily Quinn said in the April 5 board meeting.
If passed, the measure would impose a 3% tourism tax on restaurant sales in Fulton and could go into effect as early as July 2022. Proceeds from the tax could only be used for beautification of current parks, new parks, recreation, and promoting tourism.
"Whether or not a citizen directly uses parks, everyone can benefit from the economic benefits that parks provide," Mayor Quinn told The Times. "The resulting economic development benefits the entire city by providing revenue that reduces the property tax burden for all of our citizens."
Tupelo, Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Batesville, Booneville, Columbus, Corinth, Holly Springs, New Albany, Oxford, Pontotoc, Ripley, Southaven, Starkville, and West Point all have a similar restaurant tax in place.
HB 1740, passed by the Mississippi legislature and signed by Governor Tate Reeves on April 1, stipulates that 60% of Fulton voters in the June 7 special election must vote in favor of Pennies for Parks in order for the proposed tax to be levied. Once passed, the tax would stay in effect until July 1, 2026, when it would first be subject to repeal.
In support of Pennies for Parks, Mayor Quinn cites a study conducted by the Mississippi State University Extension Office, which showed profits from Fulton’s accommodation and food service industries increasing year over year. The study found that in 2018, Fulton restaurant sales surpassed $16.6 million. In 2019, sales increased to more than $17.3 million. In the wake of pandemic restrictions in 2020, Fulton's restaurants took in $24.9 million in 2021.
"When you consider how many people swing into Fulton from I-22 to stop and eat, this would allow for them to help pay this tax and take the burden off of our citizens," Mayor Quinn said. "For every $20 spent, 60 cents would come back directly to the City of Fulton."
Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.