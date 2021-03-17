Itawamba Community College sophomore Diana Salinas of Golden has been selected into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Community College Aerospace Scholars summer program.
Salinas was chosen as one of the top performing students in a NASA-sponsored five-week online course, which was a prerequisite for her prestigious selection. She earned a perfect score on the program where she designed a robot to collect samples on the Moon. Salinas will receive a $550 stipend from NASA for completing the summer program, which will be virtual due to COVID.
“It has been a great experience to be able to participate in this course,” Salinas said. “I learned many new skills and was able to interact with some amazing NASA speakers. If you are interested in space or NASA, I highly recommend this course to others.”
The virtual NCAS will include an interactive team competition to plan a mission to the Moon or Mars; NASA mentors assigned to each team; speakers from NASA’s diverse workforce; virtual behind-the-scenes tours of multiple NASA centers; individualized résumé feedback from NASA mentors and guidance from NASA internships and NCAS alumni explaining the steps to become an intern.
Salinas is majoring in computer science at ICC, where she is vice president of the Student Government Association, president of the Computer Science Club, Diamond Girl, member of the Honors College and vice president of leadership and regional reporter for Phi Theta Kappa. Her honors include Hall of Fame, Dean’s and President’s lists, SGA Scholarship, Dean’s Scholarship, All-Mississippi Academic Team and NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars. Her community and church activities are translating, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and tutoring. She plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi. Her parents are Gabriela Cortes and Santos Vazquez.
Students nationwide were chosen to participate in the initial five-week course through a competitive process from among applicants who are U.S. citizens currently pursuing their initial undergraduate degree at a community college. Those who are considered have an interest and aptitude for mathematics, science, engineering or computer science.