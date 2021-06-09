Peter Moore, a Mantachie High School alumnus and current member of the men’s bowling team at Blue Mountain College, was named a Champion of Character team member by the Mid-South Conference earlier in the spring. Every sport in the conference selects a team each season.
Moore, who recently completed his sophomore season with the Toppers, was nominated by his coaches for demonstrating the five core values of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership on campus and in the community.