The Pilot Club of Mantachie is hosting a Brain Injury Awareness 5K Run/Walk on Friday, March 26. The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Participants can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Mantachie/PilotClubofMantachieBrainInjuryAwareness5k. The fee is $25.
The club annually purchases bicycle helmets for the town’s second graders and sponsors speakers of brain-related issues. The funds acquired in this fundraiser go to community projects and funding scholarships for Anchor members.
The race will begin at Mantachie High School Gym at 6:30 p.m.