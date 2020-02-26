For the second straight year, the Tremont Attendance Center’s boys basketball team traveled in rainy weather to the Mississippi Delta for their first round of the high school playoffs.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, it wasn’t just the drive down that was dreary. Tremont struggled against the Coffeeville Pirates throughout the night, last Tuesday, and their season came to an abrupt end with a 59-35 loss.
The Eagles’ scoring was spread out. Devin Pounders’ lead the way with 8 points. Chase Parker and Konner Sartin scored 7 points each. Jonas Grimmer added 5 points, and Brayden Burroughs and Tyler Whitaker scored 4 points apiece.
The Eagles finish the year 22-11. They will lose only a one senior this year: Jesse Sartin.