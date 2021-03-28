Mantachie High School’s Darby Pitts, a sophomore guard for the Lady Mustang basketball team, played in the Talkin Hoops in Da SIP basketball showcase Saturday at Madison Ridgeland Academy in Madison.
“It was truly an honor to get invited to play in the showcase,” Pitts said. “The competition was intense. I got to meet many other great players and make some new friends.”
The event held a boys and girls game for each year’s 2021, ’22 and ‘23, class. Pitts played on the girls' Class of 2023 North team.
“I also enjoyed the opportunity to play again with some of my teammates from my MBA Bobcats Adidas Gold AAU team,” Pitts added.
Pitts was presented with an I Tre U t-shirt for being one of the top-5 shooters in the state in her class.
Postseason recognition has been rolling in for Pitts who was named last week to the 1-2A All-Division team and Johnson Ball Scouting listed her as the most underrated player in the 2023 class in the 15 county area they cover in Northeast Mississippi.
Pitts is grateful for the encouragement and guidance she’s received over the years.
“I’m so thankful for the support from my family and friends.”