Itawamba County School District Improvement Center administrators look forward to the fruits of their labor with the school’s new greenhouse and garden area. Pictured (from left) Director Martin Davis, Counselor Brandy Cook and Mantachie High School Assistant Principal Mick Taylor.
“There’s a lot of valuable life lessons to be learned in a garden,” Martin Davis, Principal/Director of the Itawamba County School District’s (ICSD) Improvement Center said.
Davis, along with Improvement Center Counselor Brandy Cook and former Principal Mick Taylor, all agree, the outdoor classroom and garden area recently completed will be beneficial to the students who need it most.
“We wanted the setting to be therapeutic,” Cook said. “A place they could come to and work with their hands.”
The small but quaint area is nested just outside the ICSD Administrative Offices. It holds raised garden beds, one greenhouse, a storage shed and a pavilion with picnic tables for teaching outdoors.
“There was nothing here,” Taylor said. “It turned out to be a great spot.”
Cook said the project was made possible through a $12,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. The goal is for students to earn the right to go out and work in the outdoor area.
“It’s a bonus for good behavior,” she said. “We’re excited about the students enjoying the area and we hope they will be too.”
Scattered about the area are a variety of plants. Cucumber, okra, squash are among them.
“In the winter months we will focus on some herbs and potted plants,” she said.
Cook said they hope to do some taste tests along the way so students can enjoy the fruits of their labor. They also plan to donate the produce to a worthy cause if there is ample supply.
“When it comes to the produce, they’ll be able to experience tangible items,” Davis noted. “They may even be some life-long growers after this experience.”
All three agree the benefits are momentous. Taylor, who has since transferred to Mantachie, helped get the project off the ground, literally, has only one regret.
“My only regret is I won’t be here to see the students enjoy it,” he said.