Basketball fans at Mantachie High School were accustomed to tenacious defense from junior Madison Jones prior to the 2019-20 season. But this season, Jones has elevated her all-around game to become a threat on both ends of the court.
Jones spends countless off-season hours in the gym preparing to help her team win in whatever way she can. Jones doesn’t want to simply be a catch-and-shoot player; she contends that defense and other aspects of the game are as important as scoring.
“My game has grown as I continue to work and learn,” she said. “While scoring is important, so is rebounds and steals. If my shot is off, I try to step up my defensive game and get the ball in the hands of my teammates.”
The work paid off. Jones averaged 13.2 points per game this season, which placed her second on the team. She had a career-high 31 points on Jan. 24 against East Webster.
“MJ is a player who started very early on for us,” head coach Kevin White said of Jones. “She got some good looks as a freshman and showed some very promising potential. She’s had some great games for us and this year, you can tell a big jump in on court maturity.”
Perhaps most surprising is the number of rebounds the 5-foot 3-inch Jones corralled. She was third on the team with 101 rebounds.
White said, “She’s decreased her turnovers, she’s done better defensively and she looks more confident in her scoring ability.”
The pride Jones takes in her play away from the rim is evident in the numbers. She tallied 40 steals while making 36 assists on the season.
Jones’s enthusiasm and love of the game have made the work worth it. She described basketball as her “passion.” Jones said her teammates’ and coaches’ confidence in each other carried them to unexpected heights. They had a winning season for the first time in more than a decade and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Jones will be a senior on next year’s team. Not only will the team be replacing key players lost to graduation but also working with a new coach. Regardless, Jones’s mindset and attitude is what the Lady Mustangs will need when the 2020-21 season tips off next fall.
“I play to win,” she said. “That may not always be the outcome, but I strive to give my team all I’ve got when I’m out there and find ways to contribute whether that be scoring or on defense.”