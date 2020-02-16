Four of the county’s high school basketball teams have advanced to the the state basketball playoffs. Both the Mantachie High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams as well as the boys’ team from Tremont Attendance Center and the Itawamba Agricultural High School girls’ team are the teams playing in the postseason.
On Monday evening at 6 p.m., both the Mantachie and IAHS girls play their first round games.
The Lady Mustangs (17-10) are the no. 4 seed out of region 1-2A and will play at the Coahoma County Red Panthers (25-3), the no. 1 seed from 3-2A.
The address to the school is: 1535 West Lee Drive, Clarksdale, Mississippi 38614.
The IAHS Lady Indians (11-18) are region 2-4A’s no. 4 seed and will play region 4-4A’s no.1 seed Choctaw Central Lady Warriors (25-4).
The school’s address is 150 Recreation Rd, Philadelphia, MS 39350
Tuesday, the Mantachie High School and Tremont Attendance Center boys both play on the road at 6 p.m.
The Mantachie boys team (10-15) earned the no. 3 seed in division 1-2A. They are matched up with the North Side Gators (12-12) is division 3-2a’s no. 2 seed.
The address for the school is 1305 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Shelby, MS
Tremont (21-11) is division 2-1A’s no. 4 at Coffeville Pirates (20-7), the no 1 in 4-1A.
The school’s address is 16900 Oklahoma St, Coffeeville, MS 38922.
Games records are taken from Maxpreps.