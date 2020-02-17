First round MHSAA girls basketball playoffs
IAHS @ Choctaw Central
Choctaw Central 66, IAHS 29
Mantachie High School @ Cohoma County
Cohoma County 61, Mantachie 42
Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: February 17, 2020 @ 10:02 pm
