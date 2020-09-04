Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates says potential candidates and voters need to be mindful of some fast-approaching deadlines.
“The qualifying deadline for Special County Attorney position and regular Fifth District School Board Representative is Friday, Sept. 4,” Gates said.
District 5 School Board contenders must be a registered voter, have a high school diploma or the equivalent, and have resided in the district for two years before Nov. 3, 2020. There is no fee for qualifying for the position.
The candidate must also have a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters from their district.
Office-seekers for the position of Prosecuting Attorney must be a registered voter, be a licensed practicing attorney, and have lived in the county for two years before Nov. 3, 2020.
They must also have a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters and pay a fee of $100 when qualifying.
Gates said petitions should be turned in as soon as possible before the 5 p.m. deadline date so the signatures may be verified and certified.
With the Nov. 3 election only 8 weeks away, voters planning on casting a ballot need to check with her office to ensure their information is up to date.
“We will continue to update registrants through October,” Gates said. “Voters can call our office to check their information, however if their address has changed, we will request that in writing.”
For those registering to vote for the first time, the deadline is even closer.
“The deadline for new, in-person registrations is Monday, Oct. 5,” Gates said. “Mailed voter registrations are required to be postmarked on or before Oct. 5.”
Gates says her office will be open on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon for voter registration.
For voters needing to cast an Absentee ballot, voting begins 45 days prior to the election.
“The very earliest date to vote absentee will be September 21,” Gates said.
All eligible voters who cast absentee ballots in the Circuit Clerk’s office must present an acceptable form of photo ID before being issued an absentee ballot. The same goes for voters at their polling place.
Gates said her office is will be seeing some procedural changes, but right now her priority is getting registrants information updated and getting new voters registered and on the books.
“Right now we need voters to verify their information,” Gates said. “The sooner the better.”
For more information, call 662-862-3511.