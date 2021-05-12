The boys track and field team from Tremont Attendance Center concluded their first season last Thursday at the 1A state meet in Pearl.
The Eagles didn't look like a novice unit in Pearl. Tremont finished fourth as a team with four athletes competing in eight events as well as the 4x400 relay team. All placed in the top-10 with five finishing in the top-5.
Devin Pounders medaled in two of his three individual events. He won silver in the 110-meter hurdles and bronze in the 300 hurdles.
"I have been truly amazed how well our guys have done in their first year in track. It is just a testimonial to their work ethic and competitiveness," coach Brady Ramey told The Times.
"These guys love to compete. I don’t think it matters what it is. For them to finish in fourth place in the state as a team is an amazing accomplishment."
Tremont will lose senior meet participants Pounders, Brayden Burroughs and Konner Sartin to graduation but Tyler Whitaker, who competed in three events - shot put and 100 and 300 hurdles, at state, will headline a team who, with a year of experience, will build upon the success of this first season.