Damage from Saturday’s high winds and rain from Tropical Storm Olga left Itawamba County with scattered power outages and moderate cleanup.
Board of Supervisors President, Eric “Tiny” Hughes said he was not aware of any structural damage in the county following the straight line winds that rolled across Northeast Mississippi Saturday afternoon.
“We had a few trees down and some roads that were blocked,” he said. “Those were removed pretty quickly and power was restored that day.”
Hughes said there was more limb and tree damage in the Mantachie area of the county than in other areas.
Overall, Tombigee Electric Power Association (TEPA) reported approximately 19,000 customers without power in North Mississippi after the storms passed. Several businesses and homes reported heavy damage.
At press time Monday, TEPA reported fewer than 2,000 customers were still without power. These included residents in the New Chapel community in Itawamba County. Those residents are serviced by lines coming from Tupelo.
“As far as we know everyone in Itawamba County that is serviced by TEPA in Fulton has power,” Hughes said.
Additional crews from Joe Wheeler EMC, Cullman Power Board and South Alabama Electric Cooperative were called in to help restore power.