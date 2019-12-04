Powerzone Gym in Peppertown hosted the Battle of the Iron Barbarians power-lifting meet on Nov. 2. Three local lifters represented the host gym during the event.
Danielle Rollins, under the tutelage of trainer Kevin Harmon, had a squat weight of 415 pounds, a deadlift of 365 and a bench press of 220 pounds.
Mason Stanphill had a deadlift weight of 185 pounds and benched 85 pounds.
Anna Rollins benched 70 pounds, had a squat of 140 pounds and a deadlift of 175 pounds. Both Stanphill and Anna Rollins are coached by Ciara Harmon.