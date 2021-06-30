With the city holding its annual Independence Day celebration on July 1, a few days ahead of the titular July 4 holiday, folks are freed up to celebrate at home on the fourth.
While we all know that any July 4 celebration sans fireworks is downright unpatriotic, it’s important to keep in mind that fireworks can pose a real danger to those doing the shooting and onlookers alike.
While the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) does suggest leaving the fireworks displays to professionals, it’s possible to safely enjoy a few fireworks at home, as long as you follow safety guidelines and observe local laws regarding their usage.
Mississippi law requires a consumer be at least 12 years of age in order to purchase fireworks and should then only purchase fireworks which are legal in the state.
Legal fireworks in the state of Mississippi include sky rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, firecrackers, mines, cone fountains, revolving wheels and helicopter-type rockets. Prohibited fireworks include cherry bombs, tubular salutes, aerial bombs, torpedoes and repeating bombs. Illegal and homemade fireworks are prohibited.
It is also important to note that the use of fireworks inside most city limits, including Fulton and Mantachie, is illegal. Those caught shooting fireworks within the limits of those cities face heavy fines.
The CPSC recommends never allowing young children to play with or ignite fireworks. Adults should supervise all activities. Most young children injured by fireworks suffered burns from sparklers, which are often mistakenly considered safe for kids. Sparklers can reach temperatures up to 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.
A bucket of water or garden hose should be kept handy in case of fire or injury.
Fireworks should be lit one at a time and after their complete burning, the spent device should be doused with plenty of water and never attempt to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Following the recommended guidelines of the CPSC will make for a safer, happier Independence Day celebration.