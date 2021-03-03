How long does it take for a royal jet to get from the fictional country of Zamunda to New York City? A little over three decades.
“Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 cultural phenomenon, “Coming to America,” is set to release March 5 on Amazon Prime, bringing Prince Akeem Joffer back to the States on an even grander scale.
Believe it or not, Prince Akeem’s story may have begun in Zamunda, but it has roots in Itawamba County.
Screenwriter David Sheffield, who co-wrote both “Coming 2 America” and its classic predecessor, grew up in Ocean Springs, but frequently visited his grandparents, Troy and Lilla Sheffield, in Dorsey.
“I have the most remembrances of my grandmother, she was a wonderful woman,” he told The Itawamba County Times. “It was like a step back in time. There was water from a well and fresh eggs from the chickens.”
Sheffield elaborated that his time on his grandparent’s farm gave him one of the most unique experiences among the 15 writers seated around the SNL table.
“I was the only staff writer at SNL that had ever used an outhouse,” he boasted with a laugh.
From MS to NY to SNL
Sheffield shares writing credit on “Coming 2 America” with his longtime writing partner Barry Blaustein along with Kenya Barris. It’s far from the first (or second) Eddie Murphy project for Sheffield and Blaustein. That would be Saturday Night Live (SNL).
“My dream was to be a writer on that show, I told people I was going to be a writer on Saturday Night Live,” Sheffield said in a 2018 interview with PBS. “As soon as that show came on, I sat there in Mississippi and I said I’m going to write for that show and everybody said “yeah, sure you are.’”
Like many lucky breaks, Sheffield’s began with a phone call. He was sitting in his home in Ocean Springs when a friend called and said he was auditioning for SNL. He asked Sheffield if he would like to give him some of his sketches and he would deliver them to the producer.
“I stayed up all night writing sketches. I put them in a pouch and sent them,” he said. “Then my friend called and said they liked your stuff, send more.”
His writing credits include some of SNL’s most beloved characters and sketches. Among them are Buckwheat, Velvet Jones, and James Brown’s Hot Tub Party.
“SNL is very free-form, nobody tells you what to write, you just hang with who you want to and write what you want to,” Sheffield said. “Eddie (Murphy) was a featured player. We wrote with him. We would just sit around and write.”
Sheffield’s career at SNL spanned from 1980 to 1983.
“It’s really unheard of,” Sheffield said in a phone interview with the Itawamba County Times from his home near Laurel. “I went straight from Ocean Springs to New York in 1980 and it has never stopped.
The ‘write’ stuff
Having the “write” stuff didn’t stop with Sheffield. His brother Buddy was the head writer for In Living Color, Dolly Parton, and had his own show on Nickelodeon, “Roundhouse.”
“My brother Buddy, is my soulmate. He is a great writer and is hilariously funny,” Sheffield said. “Not only does he write, but he is an incredible composer and set designer.”
Although he has many comedic accolades to his writing credit, Sheffield’s current project will bring him back to north Mississippi this fall. His play, “The Heartbreak Henry,” will open at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in August. He first had the idea for the play when he was the 19-year-old manager of the Henry Hotel in Oxford.
“This play is 50 years in the making,” Sheffield said. “I was a freshman at Ole Miss and got this job as the manager and I met these bizarre characters there. I went to Ole Miss for an education, but I really got an education at the Henry Hotel. So many of the characters I met went right into the play.”
Sheffield said he wrote the play for the fun of it.
“It wasn’t for the money, but for the love of doing it,” he said.
Until he makes his trek north to direct his play, Sheffield and his wife of 42 years, Cynthia reside on their 200-acre wooded farm in rural Jones County. They have two daughters, Angela and Millie who live out of state.
He says he only has one complaint when it comes to his home near Laurel: It’s not private enough.
When it comes to thoughts on his home state, he says he wishes something for Mississippi.
“I wish Mississippi could change its image. I think that’s the one thing that holds a state back, economically, socially, in every other way,” he continued. “I’d like to see the state legislature pony up enough money to tell the world that Mississippi is a good place to come, a good place to work and employ thousands of people. It needs to change its image.”