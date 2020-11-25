Northern Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed off on a natural gas expansion order by the City of Belmont that will benefit roughly 80 customers in North Itawamba County.
Presley told the gathering of town officials and guests that the City of Belmont had not only created revenue but helped people outside their boundaries.
“My priority, the city’s priority is that a rural citizen can get natural gas. We are able to lower their cost of living, particularly senior citizens,” Presley said. “There is no doubt whatsoever, the minute these folks convert to natural gas, they will see savings.”
Presley added that the project took over a year to get approval siting antiquated old laws that slowed the process down. He publicly thanked Senator Daniel Sparks and Representative Donnie Bell for pushing to get it through legislation.
The new pipelines extend into a rural area on John Rankin Highway and Beaver Lake Road. The City of Fulton and Itawamba County Board of Supervisors gave the City of Belmont approval to reach into the upper Itawamba area.
In 2018 Fulton expanded its natural gas service into the Fairview area which encompassed the Fairview Attendance Center. Presley noted that Itawamba officials agreed that reaching into the most northern area was not economically feasible and approval was given to Belmont to pursue the project.
“This is a project of neighbor helping neighbor. The mayor, board of supervisors all had to come together to make it happen,” Presley said. “It’s about growing infrastructure in rural Mississippi. This is the exact kind of cooperation folks want to see.”
Labor for the project was done by the City of Belmont Public Works Department at a cost of roughly $82,000. Mayor Buddy Wiltshire reiterated Presley’s thanks to all who helped bring the project to fruition.
“I’d like to thank our board of aldermen, Commissioner Presley, and his assistant Brandon Walters for helping us get here today,” Wiltshire said. “We were able to use our own labor for the project. Harold Wayne Turner with our public works department saved us a lot of money and we owe him thanks. He is ready to roll and get customers hooked up.”
Presley said letters offering the service to potential customers will be mailed this week.