Volunteers with the newly formed Project Feeding Fulton served more than 400 free meals Thanksgiving Day at the National Guard Armory. They served baked ham, dressing, green beans with potatoes and corn by spoonfuls.
“We ran out of the planned menu items,” organizer Carrie Dulaney said. “But there was enough other items donated like chicken and dumplings and sweet potato casserole that no one went away hungry. We are very thankful for that.”
The event was the culmination of months’ worth of planning. In September, Dulaney approached Salvation Army manager Joanna Crawley to partner with the organization to make sure anyone who wanted a warm Thanksgiving meal had one.
They immediately began seeking donations. Their plan was to feed as many people as possible.
“We are very grateful that Carrie wanted to take on this project,” Crawley said. “We partnered with her and we’re very pleased with the way it turned out.”
Crawley helped coordinate a countywide Thanksgiving Day meal for years, so the concept was familiar territory.
More than 30 volunteers joined the pair in cooking, serving and delivering meals.
Dulaney and Crawley both agreed donations from both individuals and businesses made the project possible.
“We sold raffle tickets on items that were donated and raised over $2,400,” Dulaney said. “It has been awesome watching people work together for a great cause.”
Dulaney is especially appreciative of Crawley’s help and advice on planning the event, and Russ Houston for the use of the National Guard Armory. It required a small army of volunteers to make the event happen.
“Not only did he give us use of the building, but he volunteered with the meal as well,” she said. “Kim Hood made our T-shirts, and Rhonda Clayton and Benny Patton helped collect donations. It was just awesome working with these folks.”
Both Crawley and Dulaney said they are looking forward to working together on future projects.
A blanket drive tops Dulaney’s list of future projects.
“We are continuing to raffle items and raise funds for future projects like a blanket drive,” she said. “I’ve also been talking with the ladies at For the Children Clothes Closet. Wherever there’s a need, we want to help.”
Updates for upcoming projects like the blanket drive can be followed on their Facebook page, “Project Feeding Fulton” or Carrie Dulaney’s personal page.
No matter what project comes next, Dulaney said she hopes community support is just as strong as it was Thanksgiving Day.
“My pastor best described the Thanksgiving meal when he said ‘it was a glorious day,” she said. “We hope to have more glorious days and welcome all to join us.”