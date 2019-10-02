A baked ham and pan of dressing isn’t always on the menu on Thanksgiving Day in Itawamba County. What may be a tradition for most is still a luxury for many.
This year Carrie Dulaney and Salvation Army manager Joanna Crawley have set out to change that. The two have paired up to host Project Feeding Fulton. The event will be held Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 28) at the National Guard Armory, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Dulaney first approached Crawley in September concerned there were people in the area who might not have the means to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. They immediately began planning and event to feed those people.
It’s familiar territory for Crawley, who helped coordinate a countywide Thanksgiving Day meal for years.
Crawley and Dulaney’s goal is to feed anyone who’s hungry. The hope is to engage volunteers to help get it done.
“The meal will include baked ham, dressing, green beans with potatoes, corn, rolls and dessert,” Dulaney said. “Anyone who would like to donate canned vegetables, we ask that you bring them to the Salvation Army by the first week of November. Desserts can be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.”
Raffle tickets are being sold to help purchase items needed for the meal. Dulaney said she has had an amazing response from local businesses supporting their effort.
“We are selling the raffle tickets for prize packages that have been donated by the businesses,” she said. “If anyone would like to purchase tickets or volunteer to sell tickets, they are located at the Salvation Army as well.”
Delivery of plates will be available in Fulton. Dulaney said that does not mean plates aren’t available for individuals out in the county.
“If anyone knows of someone who would benefit in other areas of the county, we welcome folks to come in and pick up plates for them,” Dulaney said. “We just ask that you call in by the deadline so we can get our count as accurate as possible.”
Updates about the event can be followed on their Facebook page, “Project Feeding Fulton,” including details about their upcoming Oct. 24 fundraiser with Short Bus Food Truck at Dulaney’s Grocery.
Individuals who would like to be added to the list should call the Salvation Army at 662-862-7249 by Nov. 14 with the number of plates needed.
“It’s already been amazing at the response we are getting,” Dulaney said. “The community is really coming together for it, and we invite all ages to join us.”