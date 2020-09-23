The pandemic is not slowing down volunteers from making big plans for this Thanksgiving’s Project Feeding Fulton.
Organizer Carrie Dulaney says the Thanksgiving Day meal will still be held, only with precautions in place in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 virus.
“It will be held at the National Guard Armory again this year, but this time we’re asking people to drive up and give their name and we will have runners bring the plates to their car,” Dulaney said.
Only in its second year, the project began in 2019 when Dulaney became concerned there were people in the area that might not have the means to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. She then reached out to local businesses and non-profits to help spearhead the event. That joint effort led to over 400 people being fed last year.
Dulaney is following that same path with this year’s event.
“Helping organize the event this year is a combined effort with Samaritan’s Market and Divine Love Thrift Store,” she said. “We’re hoping that we’ll be able to serve a lot more of the community that way.”
As well as working with the non-profits, Dulaney is also reaching out to local businesses for donations to support the event.
“We’re doing raffle tickets for donated items again this year. We’ve already been out collecting items, gift certificates, and some have just donated,” she said. “The response has already been excellent so far. In one day of going to only three businesses, I collected nearly $400. That makes me so proud of our community.”
Dulaney said T-shirts are also in the works to help raise funds for the event, but many of the means used to raise funds last year won’t be possible this year.
“Last year we did things like host a paint party as a fundraiser,” she said. “That won’t be an option this time.”
Those occasional stumbling blocks aren’t slowing things down though.
This year’s meal will consist of ham, dressing, sweet potato casserole, rolls, and a dessert. The other big challenge brought about by the pandemic, is the meal won’t be cooked at the Armory. Dulaney said it will be cooked off-site and delivered to the event site.
“We won’t be able to cook on site this year, which means we’re having to prepare differently, so anyone who wants to donate food or volunteer, please contact us,” she said.
Dulaney wants to remind people, Project Feeding Fulton reaches beyond the borders of the city. Just like last year, if anyone knows of someone who would benefit in other areas of the county, they are welcome to come and pick up plates for them,” Dulaney said. “We just ask that you call in by the deadline so we can get our count as accurate as possible.”
With the inaugural meal topping 400 guests, organizers expect a much higher number than last year with many families struggling during the pandemic.
That’s why Dulaney says it’s imperative to get the number of meals needed as accurately as possible.
“Our cutoff date for signing up for the meal is Nov. 9,” Dulaney said. “The last thing we want is to run out of food. We want everyone to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, so please get on the list as soon as possible.”
To reserve plates, call The Samaritan’s Market at 662-862-4001.
For more information on raffle tickets, volunteering, or donating, follow the event’s Facebook page at Project: Feeding Fulton.