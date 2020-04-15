The Itawamba County School Board is considering what to do should scheduled classes not resume on the Mississippi Department of Education’s proposed April 20 return date because of continued health and safety concerns from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mississippi students have been out of school since the start of spring break on March 6. Classes were originally set to resume on March 23, but that date was pushed back to April 20 by Gov. Tate Reeves among a growing number of confirmed cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus statewide.
Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul said he is expecting another announcement by the governor in the coming days that will determine whether students will return to school this year.
“Our hope is to return to school. That’s what we all want, teachers, administrators and student’s, all of us,” Wiygul said. “With this proposed policy, we are preparing in case that does not happen.”
Last week, school district attorney Michele Floyd discussed at length a proposed set of policies that, if passed, will cover a variety of potential issues facing the school district should classes not resume this school year. They include determining how schools will select valedictorian and salutatorian, who can graduate, end of the year assessments and more.
The Itawamba County School Board will consider, and likely vote, on the proposal during their May 4 meeting.
“This is a proposed policy,” Floyd told the board. “It would only be adopted for the 2019-2020 fiscal year should students not return to school.”
Floyd said the policy would automatically expire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year unless extended by the board.
What follows is the proposal printed in its entirety:
Graduation for the class of 2020
Current seniors who meet all district and state requirements may graduate this school year. The requirement that students pass end-of-course assessments or meet one of the options in lieu of passing the assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History is suspended for seniors. Statewide, students are required to earn a minimum of 24 Carnegie units to graduate, unless they have signed the appropriate opt-out form which allows for 21 Carnegie units to graduate.
Students scheduled to take high school end-of-course assessments
Any Itawamba County student who has earned a Carnegie unit credit for Algebra I, Biology, English II, and/or U.S. History but did not pass the end-of-course assessment and any Itawamba County student that is currently enrolled in Algebra I, Biology, English II and/or U.S. History during the 2019-2020 school year and earns a Carnegie unit credit will not be required to take and/or pass the corresponding end-of-course subject area test(s) or meet one of the options in lieu of passing the test(s) to meet graduation requirements regardless of actual year graduation.
Graduation policy and awarding of Carnegie Units
- Students who have received a final grade for Semester I, Term I, and/or Term 2 classes will continue to be subject to the existing grading policy.
- A letter grade of D will change from 65-69 to 60-69 for all Year classes and Term 3 classes for Carnegie Unit classes.
- For all Year classes, a student’s Term 3 average will also be their Term 4 average.
- Formula for calculating the yearly average for All Year classes will be amended form 50% each semester to the first semester counting 66% and the second semester counting 34%
- This will not affect students who are graded differently pursuant to their IEP under IDEA.
Honor Award
All Academic Honor Awards, including, but not limited to, Valedictorian and Salutatorian, will be determined at the end of Term 3.
Third-grade
Current third-graders will not be required to take the “reading gate” test in order to be promoted; however, they must meet all other District requirements to be promoted.
Credit recovery
Any student who has failed Algebra I, English II, Biology and/or U.S. History or has a class needed by that student to graduate may take Credit Recovery for that class regardless of the failing score.