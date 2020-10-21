Tax revenues for Tremont, Fulton, and Mantachie have seen a significant increase from 2019 despite the added challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales tax revenues are up 16.74% in Tremont, 17.12% in Fulton, and 40.24% in Mantachie, putting the county-wide average at 24.7%.
Itawamba County Development Council Executive Director Vaunita Martin credits the county’s collective push to shop local for the jump in revenues.
“Our citizens during the COVID shut down stayed at home and shopped where they lived,” Martin added, “It’s a culmination of new businesses, reimagined marketing for sales and service, and customers buying from these local businesses that have made this increase possible.”
During 2019, Itawamba County experienced record growth by adding 34 new businesses; eight of those businesses alone were in Downtown Fulton.
Martin told The Times that local businesses and restaurants have shown a lot of creativity in how they managed to adapt to these unprecedented times by offering online purchase options, as well as curbside pickups.
Many businesses leaned on their social media platforms to offer discounts and hold live sales. For customers who are not as social media savvy, boutiques set up appointments for them to shop in person while still properly social distancing.
A Facebook group, ITA’s Time to Shop, was created to give business owners a place to advertise and organize concerted promotions, such as offering a percent discount to customers who show a receipt from a fellow local business.
Mantachie Mayor Matt Fennell praised local business owners and their ability to come together and “make adjustments on the fly” by working as a team to organize several community events to promote their hometown merchants.
“Mantachie has a good core group of local business owners that have really stepped up with good products and service and they care about the local community,” Fennell told The Times. “We want to encourage consumers to continue to visit local businesses because they were here through the pandemic and will continue to be here.”