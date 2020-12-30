For residents considering running for municipal office in Fulton, Tremont, and Mantachie, the time to qualify is fast approaching.
With the city and town halls closed on Jan. 1, the first opportunity the candidates will have to sign up is Monday, Jan. 4.
For the city of Fulton and the town of Mantachie, candidates can run Republican, Democrat, or Independent. Both Republicans and Democrats must pay a $10 qualifying fee along with filing a Qualifying State of Intent for a Candidate or Party Nomination.
Independent candidates running for mayor or alderman-at-large do not have to pay a qualifying fee but must have 50 signatures on a Qualifying Petition and a Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate. The 50 signatures on the Qualifying Petition must be registered voters inside the city limits. For alderman positions, the candidate is required to have 15 signatures from within the ward in which they run.
Candidates in the town of Tremont are also required to pay a $10 fee to qualify, however, due to population guidelines, the town only requires candidates to have 15 signatures on their petition.
All candidates must be a resident inside their respective city or town limits for no less than two years prior to qualifying.
The time frame for qualifying in this year’s election has been shortened by a month compared to 2017. The 2021 deadline to qualify is Feb. 6.
Primary elections will take place on April 6. Should a run-off election be necessary, it will be held on April 27. The General Election will be held on June 8.