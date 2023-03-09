For three days in late February, Itawamba Community College hosted high school basketball quarterfinals week, providing a winning combination from the ICC campus and the city Fulton.
Over the three days, Feb. 22, Feb. 24, and Feb. 25, 12 high school teams from around the state traveled to the ICC campus in Fulton to compete for a chance to play in the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Final Four at the Mississippi Coliseum.
“Every seat was filled Wednesday and Friday nights with standing room only. Although Saturday didn’t have as large of a crowd, it was still a very impressive turnout for the 5A teams,” said Athletic Director Dr. Chad Case.
Quarterfinal games were played at four sites around the state, Mississippi Valley State, Pearl River, Clinton and ICC. The Davis Event Center on the ICC campus saw a total attendance of 6,125 to outpace attendance at the other sites. Attendance in Clinton was 5,551, Mississippi Valley was 4,967 and total attendance at Pearl River was 3,125.
“The amount of people this tournament brings to our campus and the impact it has is unrivaled. Obviously, it allows our basketball coaches to see games in 'their own backyard' but it also showcases our beautiful Davis Event Center. The Davis Event Center exemplifies the excellence that is expected across all three of ICC’s locations. By bringing student-athletes (and their families) in from all across the state, it allows them to get an idea of what ICC has to offer.”
Though the routine was interrupted by Covid-19, each year quarterfinal games are placed at host sites around the state and with ICC serving as a host site, the city of Fulton had the opportunity to open its doors to parents and students from other areas.
“We will not be able to view the economic impact of the tournament for another month, but I’m anxiously awaiting to see the report” said Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn. “We are very fortunate to have the Davis Event Center at Itawamba Community College. It serves as the perfect venue for a variety of events that serve the community and neighboring counties.”
ICC was happy to host the event in conjunction with MHSAA. The school and the city of Fulton saw students and parents from 12 schools from 10 Mississippi counties come to Itawamba County for three nights. Teams from Marshall, Alcorn, Union and Prentiss counties opened the action Feb. 22. On Feb. 24 teams from Sunflower, Monroe came to town, in addition to two more teams from Prentiss and Marshall counties. Feb. 25 saw teams from as far away as Madison and Hines counties join teams from Lowndes and Bolivar counties.
“We are always excited to welcome area students to our campus anytime we host tournaments or events at any of our three locations. We are proud to have a state-of-the-art facility such as our Davis Event Center in this area where we can host exciting events! Not only does it give us a chance to welcome guests to our campus, but it brings people to Fulton where they can dine, shop and enjoy all it has to offer. ICC is unique in that its locations sit in vibrant, engaged communities. We look forward to many more years of town and gown partnerships,” said Dr. Jay Allen, ICC President.
As the city waits to see the numbers, officials say the event is already a winner for the county and city.
“Although I cannot speak to the economic impact the city of Fulton had due to the tournament, I am almost certain it didn’t hurt for the influx of people to visit. ICC is in a great location. Fulton has many great amenities, and still offers that small town feel that many love (especially me!), said Dr. Case.
“I would look for ICC to be a host as long as the MHSAA wants us to.”
