Chad Ramey opened his final round in the Wichita Open Sunday with three straight birdies before settling in and playing a bogey-free round. With two more birdies on the back nine at Crestview Country Club, Ramey shot a 5-under par, 65 to finish the tournament in a tie for 13th at 14-under par.
The nice finish pushed the Fulton native past the “fail-safe” point threshold for the season. What that means is that Ramey has played well and earned enough points on the Korn Ferry Tour this season to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season. Ramey will be able to play the rest of the current season without the pressure that builds almost weekly as the season progresses with an advancement on the line.
In a video interview with the Korn Ferry Tour Communications department, Ramey was asked about the support he’s received from folks in Fulton during his career.
It’s awesome, just [a] super small town, you know, [I] couldn’t be happier to be from there, and [I’ve] got everybody back home pulling for me,” Ramey said of his hometown.
Ramey’s rise in professional golf has been steady and consistent. Ramey played his way onto the Korn Ferry Tour, then known as the Web.com Tour, after a stellar season playing on Canada’s Mackenzie Tour.
Over the last couple of seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ramey has been one of its most consistent golfers, and that consistency has earned him another advancement....this time to the best men’s professional golf league in the world.