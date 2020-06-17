The Korn Ferry Tour resumed play last week after being shut down since mid-March. Fulton native and Itawamba AHS/Mississippi State alum Chad Ramey was in the field at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.
Ramey opened play with a 1-under-par 69 on Thursday and followed that with the same score on Friday to easily make the cut.
On Saturday, moving day, Ramey shot his only round over par, a 1-over-par 71. Ramey followed that with his best round of the week on Sunday, a 2-under-par 68 to finish the week at 3-under-par. Ramey tied for 23rd.
Ramey will slide from 15 to 17 in The 25, the tournament’s list of top rankings. In a typical year, the top 25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the season earn PGA Tour cards. Given the number of events canceled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tour is being combined with the 2021 Tour. 25 PGA Tour cards will be awarded after the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open and another 25 Tour cards will be given out at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
The Tour will play a second straight week in Florida. This week, The King and Bear Classic will be played at World Golf Village in St. Augustine.