Fulton native Chad Ramey played four nice rounds at The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Omaha, Nebraska and turned in a four day total of 14-under par to finish tied for second in the Korn Ferry Tour event.
Ramey, who played prep at IAHS and collegiality at Mississippi State University, opened with one of the best rounds of the day on Thursday at The Club at Indian Creek. His 5-under par, 66 placed him near the top of the leaderboard early. He followed his hot start with a 67 on Friday to easily make the cut. His worst round of the week was a one-under par, 70 on moving day.
On Sunday, Ramey opened with a bogey on the par-4 first hole but quickly regained the stroke with a birdie on the second hole. The front nine was an up and down nine holes with Ramey bogeying the third and eighth hole while birdieing the fourth and fifth and recording an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole. The back nine would be much calmer with Ramey shooting par on every hole with the exception of an eagle on the par-5 fifteenth.
The tie for second is Ramey’s best not onlyof the year but ever on the Korn Ferry, previously WEB.com, Tour.
Ramey has been hot of late finishing inside the top-20 in three of his last five tournament. He has vaulted into 34th place in the ‘Top 25’ points race. The top 25 Korn Ferry Tour members in the points standings automatically earn a PGA Tour card next season and the top 75 qualifies for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.