Official results from the April 27 runoff election established Russ Ramey and Corey Moore as winners in their respective races.
Ramey received 71 votes, defeating opponent Cory Shotts, who received 41 votes for the seat as Ward 3 alderman.
Moore came out on top of the Ward 4 race for the seat as alderman. He received 93 votes, defeating his opponent, Jim Holland, who received 56 votes.
With no democratic candidates in either election, the runoff decided the overall winners of both seats. Ramey will replace outgoing Ward 3 alderman Joey Steele, who didn't run for reelection. Moore will replace Brad Chatham, who is running for alderman at large.
In the June 8 election, Chatham, a Republican, will face democratic candidate Earleen Young for the alderman at large position.
In the race for Alderman Ward 1, voters will choose between democratic candidate Daisy Stone and republican Doug Strickland. Hayward Wilson who currently holds the seat did not seek reelection.
Richard Comer was the top vote-getter in the April 6 race for Ward 2 alderman. No democratic candidates were opposing him. Comer replaces Mike Nanney who did not seek re-election.
Republican Emily Quinn was declared the official winner in the mayoral race after democratic candidate John Maxcy withdrew on April 14. Quinn defeated incumbent Barry Childers in the April 6 election.