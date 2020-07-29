Itawamba Agricultural High School alum Chad Ramey is progressing well through the Korn Ferry Tour.
Ramey (IAHS/MSU) started his final round in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price-Cutter Charity Championship hot Sunday with three straight birdies to open the round. With three more birdies on the front nine, Ramey was 6-under par for the round when he made the turn.
The lone blemish on Ramey’s scorecard, Sunday, was a bogey on the par-4 twelfth hole. The 5-under-par 67 put him at 19-under-par for the week and was good for third place in the tournament in Springfield, Missouri.
Ramey opened the tournament with a 68 on Thursday and followed that round with three straight rounds of 5-under-par 67s.
Ramey carded 25 birdies on the week with four bogeys and one double-bogey.
The finish moves Ramey back into the top 15 in The 25 rankings. Due to several 2020 tournaments being canceled because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour points race will continue into next season.
Korn Ferry Tour players who are in the top 25 in the rankings at the conclusion of the 2021 WinCo Foods Portland Open will earn PGA Tour cards. The top 25 in points at the end of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals will also earn cards.
Ramey has posted three top 10 finishes in 2020.
The Korn Ferry Tour stops in Omaha, Nebraska next week for the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek. Ramey tied for second in last year’s tournament.