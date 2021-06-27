After securing his first PGA Tour card one week ago, Fulton's Chad Ramey (IAHS/MSU) picked up his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour today at the Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club in his 87th start on Tour.
Ramey has been one of the Tour's most consistent golfers this season with 17 top-25 finishes in 35 starts, but a win eluded him until today. Ramey opened the tournament, with his dad, Stanley, caddying for him, with a 4-under par 67 and entered the weekend at 10-under par after a round of 65 on Friday. Ramey shot a 3-under par 68 on Saturday to hold a one-stroke overnight lead at 13-under par.
Ramey approached the 18th green with a 15-foot birdie putt, but only needed a par to win. Ramey two putted on the final hole and capped a bogey free round that included three birdies with a par, and, at 16-under par, he held off a charging Joshua Creel for the one-stroke win.
Notes:
- Ramey shot 67-65-68-68 – 268
- Ramey's 54-hole lead was the first time he held a lead at the end of a round on the Korn Ferry Tour.