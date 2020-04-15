Mantachie’s eighth-grade pitching prodigy Ramsey Montgomery recently gained some national recognition for her work in the circle through this last calendar year.
The Montgomery name has popped up repeatedly over the course of the past half decade. Starting with Lady Mustangs head coach Kristi Montgomery, who gave way to the rise of the eldest daughter McKinley Montgomery, who developed a reputation as a sensational multi-sport athlete and eventual Itawamba Community College signee.
Now the spotlight has shifted to the third and final incarnation of the family name.
Ramsey is in her second season as Mantachie’s ace, but it is her reputation on the travel circuit that precedes her, garnering labels as a hard-throwing righty with poise and a high IQ for the game.
Extra Inning Softball, a reputable source for national scouting information, recently ranked Montgomery as the 94th best player in the country for the class of 2024. Much of the acclaim derives from Ramsey’s stints with two of the premiere travel organizations in the Southeast, the Birmingham Thunderbolts and Burke (Alabama) Hotshots.
The travel season of 2018 served as Montgomery’s launching point, as she led the Thunderbolts to a top 10 finish nationally and was invited to the Select 30 All-American Games.
She followed that up with an equally impressive run in 2019, earning an invitation to the prestigious Alex Wilcox Showcase All-Star Game in Seminole county Florida, named after the former Mississippi State outfielder who passed away in 2018 from ovarian cancer.
Back in Mantachie, Ramsey led the Lady Mustangs to the playoffs last season, advancing to the second round and pushing the eventual state champions, South Pontotoc, to the brink, falling by a single run in both games.
Despite this high school season being derailed, at least for the moment, the young fireballer is still gaining attention from many collegiate programs regionally, including several SEC schools.
It appears that the ceiling is limitless for this youngest Montgomery, who is leaving her own footprint in the tale of an extraordinarily gifted family of athletes.