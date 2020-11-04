Those looking to jumpstart their holiday shopping will get an opportunity this weekend. Fulton’s Jingle and Mingle is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1 – 5 p.m.
The two-day long event will give attendees the chance to shop, mingle and eat at businesses across the city. Typically held on Sunday only, businesses are extending the timeframe in order to spread customer traffic out over the course of the event.
“Extending shopping opportunities over the weekend will assist with safety and will offer enjoyable savings,” ICDC Executive Director, Vaunita Martin said.
Local businesses are planning in-store specials, door prizes, and unique gift ideas.
Sonya Thomas and Kirstiana Shook recently opened a Magnolia Soap and Bath franchise next door to Thomas’s business, JoJo’s Rustic Charm. The pair say they are looking forward to the event for both businesses.
“We just started the Magnolia franchise,” Shook said. “All the products are handmade here in the shop and we’re looking forward to the shoppers who will see it for the first time.”
Thomas said it takes long hours and late nights decorating and stocking new products to get ready for the event, but it’s something they look forward to.
“We’ve been getting in the holiday spirit and have lots of new items,” Thomas said. “We’re really looking forward to the Jingle and Mingle.”
On Saturday, downtown shoppers can treat themselves to lunch while making the rounds. Vendors will be located down Main Street and businesses will have sidewalk sales to lower the number of customers inside the stores. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures in front of the courthouse Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. Parents can take pictures with social distancing options available or Santa and Mrs. Claus are open to children sitting with them at the parents’ discretion.
Martin told The Times in a recent article that community support for local businesses has led to Fulton’s sales tax revenue being up 17.12% since the ongoing pandemic began.
“We just want to encourage everyone to continue this trend by shopping local and supporting these businesses during our Jingle and Mingle,” Martin said. “ It’s a win/win for us all.”