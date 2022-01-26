After one of the most historically successful weeks in program history for the Lady Mustangs, who picked up wins over perennial powers in New Site and Kossuth. This week, in contrast, was certainly not one to write home about for either Mantachie program, as each dropped contests to Alcorn Central and Baldwyn consecutively.
There was a full week off following the exhilarating one-point victory over the Kossuth Lady Aggies that positioned the Lady Mustangs optimistically atop the division standings at (2-0). This Friday some of that hope waned on the road in Glen, where Alcorn Central dispatched Mantachie 58-39, despite another hot night from junior Abby Patterson, who finished with a game-high 17 points, which included all four of her field goals coming from three-point range.
The Mustangs managed to get a pair of shooters into double-figures, junior Jaycob Hawkes (14) and senior Cade Bennett (13), but met a similar fate, falling 59-75, and dropping them to a now precocious (0-3) in the division.
Sadly very little improved the next night back at the Corral against 1A’s annual giant, Baldwyn, with the Mantachie teams falling 45-60 in girls action and 50-70 on the boys’ side of things. Nella Jackson paced the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 10, and Bennett toted the load for his team on senior night, finishing with 14, in a game that was skin-tight through three and a half quarters before it slipped out of reach.
Both teams will have the opportunity to regroup next week with two more matchups with similar characteristics; one against a divisional opponent in Booneville, and a second with a 1A power in Pine Grove, and both are slated for the Mustangs’ home floor for optimal comfort.