“Our focus is to teach full circle when it comes to growing and eating foods while incorporating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) into the curriculum,” Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) teacher, Noell Vanasselberg said.
When she says full circle, she means planting, harvesting, cooking, eating, and composting produce. Every step of the farm-to-table road is covered as a part of DAC’s new culinary greenhouse experience made possible by a $50k grant.
“I applied to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for a grant to build a greenhouse and create a culinary teaching kitchen for elementary students,” she said. “We received over $50K and built a 40x50 greenhouse, an outdoor classroom, raised garden beds, and purchased a teaching kitchen.”
The fifth and sixth grade students literally can get their hands dirty learning the finer points of planting, maintaining, and watching their produce grow until it’s time to harvest. The greenhouse consists of a variety of vegetables, but are not limited to yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, lima beans, blueberries, cabbage, collards, herbs, and peppers.
“I have seen that students, like most of us, learn better by doing,” she said. “The culinary greenhouse experience is second to none in the fact that students are using their hands to complete projects that pertain to real life and real experiences.”
In the classroom, Vanasselberg and Sherrod Wilson use the STEAM curriculum to teach students seed and plant maintenance, harvesting vegetables, making nutrition a priority, practical uses for tools and equipment in cooking, and composting leftovers.
“We use seasonal vegetables to make into recipes all the while showing the nutritional value of each one and how it helps our bodies” she said. “The full circle for us is definitely a farm-to-table experience, except in a classroom environment – grow, cook, eat, compost.”
The school’s culinary kitchen includes two portable Edible Education kitchen carts complete with small wares, water, and electricity components to run the oven, stove, and hot water heater, everything the teachers need to give the students the full kitchen experience and then some.
“I believe we are the only school in the state that has the kitchen carts,” Principal Carson Cook said. “We had a film crew from Mississippi State University shooting a documentary about culinary greenhouse program. We’re very proud of all that’s been accomplished.”
Cook said they were able to stretch their dollars for the program because of a small army of kind-hearted and hardworking volunteers.
“Mr. Billy Trotter spent countless hours working on the building and organizing other volunteers,” Cook said. “He did a great job and saved us several thousand dollars.”
Trotter handles the school’s maintenance and spent most of the summer getting the project off the ground so the student could get seeds in the ground.
“We had a lot of help, if people showed up, I’d put them to work,” Trotter laughed. “We also owe a debt of gratitude to Walton’s Greenhouse for helping us get the greenhouse assembled.”
Trotter said seeing the young students enjoying the program is enough for him.
“We’ve done all this so hopefully they learn the importance of skills like gardening,” he said. “That makes it all worthwhile.”