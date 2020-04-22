Momma’s BBQ Shrimp
2 llbs. of extra large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/3 cup of olive oil
1/3 cup of worcestershire sauce
5 tbsp. of unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
1 tbsp. of fresh lemon juice
2 tsp. black pepper
1-1.5 tsp of cajun seasoning
1/2 package of dry Italian salad dressing mix
Cooking instructions – melt the butter over medium heat in a large skillet, add the garlic stirring constantly for about a minute. Do not brown. Add the shrimp, continuing to cook over medium heat until they are almost cooked, but still opaque in spots, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook until the shrimp are done, about 1-2 minutes. Serve with crusty french bread, the sauce is the best part!
This can also be cooked in the oven in a Pyrex dish, after cooking the garlic, mix all ingredients, including the uncooked shrimp in the dish and bake in a 300 degree oven, just until the shrimp are done. Do NOT overcook or they will be tough.