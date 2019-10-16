RECIPES: Darlene Reed
German Chocolate Cake
CAKE
1 (4-ounce) package German’s sweet chocolate
1/2 cup water
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 sticks margarine, softened
2 cups sugar
4 eggs, separated
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
COCONUT-PECAN FROSTING
1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 sticks margarine
4 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
1 (7-ounce) package coconut
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
For the cake, line the bottoms of three 9-inch cake pans with wax paper. Microwave chocolate and water in a large bowl on high for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring halfway through heating time. Stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt and set aside. Beat margarine and sugar in a large bowl with the mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in melted chocolate and vanilla. Add flour mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating after each addition until smooth. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into batter.
Divide batter among three prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until done. Immediately run a spatula between cakes and sides of pans. Cool 15 minutes, then remove cakes from pans. Remove wax paper and cool completely.
For the frosting, combine evaporated milk, sugar, margarine, egg yolks and vanilla in a large saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat about 12 minutes or until thickened and golden brown. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut and pecans. Cool to room temperature and spreading consistency. Spread frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
Coconut Cake
Cake
1 15.25 ounce butter cake mix (Be sure to get the full size cake mix, not the reduced size some companies are now marketing)
3 large eggs
1 cup Sprite or 7Up
1 stick of butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
Icing
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup white corn syrup
3 egg whites
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups shredded coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all of the cake ingredients together with a wire whisk until well blended. Don’t use an electric mixer for this. Mama says it makes a cake dry with you beat the batter too long. Butter and flour 2 8-inch round cake pans. You can use 2 9-inch cake pans, but the cake won’t be as high. Divide cake batter between pans. Place in oven and bake for 25 minutes. While the cakes cool, make the icing. Place the sugar, water and corn syrup in a sauce pan on medium heat. Using a candy thermometer, cook to the soft ball stage of 240 degrees, stirring constantly. The mixture should become almost clear. You can also do this in the microwave to make this step easier. Cook on high for 4 minutes, remove and stir well and then cook for about 3 more minutes on high. This could vary by a minute or two depending on the power of your microwave. It still needs to reach the soft ball stage. With an electric mixer, beat the egg whites with the baking powder until it reaches the soft peak stage. Slowly pour in the syrup and keep mixing until the icing stands in peaks. This takes some time to accomplish so don’t give up on it. Just keep beating it and eventually the peaks will form. Place one of the cake layers on a pretty cake plate. Frost the top of the first layer and sprinkle with 1/2 cup coconut. Place the other layer on top of the first and frost the entire cake. Sprinkle the rest of the coconut over the top and sides of the cake.
Tomato Pie
1 deep dish pie shell (I used a bought one, can make your own)
Tomatoes (about 3 cups if using chopped tomatoes) sliced
Green onions (can use regular chopped onions) enough to make about 1/2 cup, chopped
1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons dried basil
Salt and pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
5 pieces bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
Shredded cheese (about 1 1/2 cups of your choice) I use shredded parmesan, swiss and mexican (1/2 cup of each)
Cook empty pie crust for about 10 minutes in 400 degree oven. Be sure to punch holes in the bottom of the crust. Remove from oven and add a layer of cheese, onion and tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, oregano and basil. Continue layering until ingredients are gone except for 1/2 cup of cheese. Mix together the crumbled bacon, mayo and cheese and spread on top of the pie. Sprinkle with extra cheese if you want. Cook in preheated 350 degree for 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before cutting. (Note: I chopped my tomatoes and let them drain in a colander for at least 30 minutes before adding to pie). Most people slice the tomatoes. Don’t go overboard on the mayo and try to use firm tomatoes. You don’t want the pie to be juicy. Enjoy!