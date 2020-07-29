RECIPES: Maggie Harp Edwards
Cajun Chicken & sausage cauliflower rice
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 chicken breasts cubed
1 smoked sausage
1 squash
1 cup mustard
1/2 yellow onion
1/2 bell pepper(any color)
5 asparagus
1 small bag cauliflower rice
1 tablespoon minced garlic
cajun seasoning
seasoning salt
parmesan cheese
In a large pan, put olive oil. Once hot, add garlic and chicken breast. When chicken is almost cooked, add sausage. Cook until done.
Remove meats, dice all veggies, add to pan (not rice). Cook until tender and add rice.Cook until done. Once veggies are done, add meat back to the pan and add seasonings and about 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese. Season to taste. For spicier food add more cajun seasoning .
Pasta Salad
1 box bow tie pasta (whole wheat if possible)
sliced black olives
pimentos
1/2 cup olive oil
1 lemon
Parmesan cheese
Greek seasoning
Cook pasta (follow box), make sure to add salt to water. Drain olives and pimentos. Once pasta is cooked, drain and place in bowl. In a small bowl add olives and pimentos. In a small bowl or measuring cup, add 1/2 cup of olive oil, juice of 1 lemon and 1 tablespoon of greek seasoning. Whisk until combined and pour over pasta. Pour in Parmesan cheese and mix (may add more seasoning to taste).
• I sometimes add cut up pepperoni for my hubby.
Instant Pot Burrito Bowl
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion (diced)
1 pound ground beef, ground chicken or ground turkey
1 pack taco seasoning
1 1/2 cups chicken broth divided
1 can black beans
1 can mexican beans
1 16 ounce jar salsa ( I use medium)
1 cup brown rice
topping:
Cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Using saute mode, add oil until hot. Add ground beef and cook and drain, add diced onions. Cook 1-3 minutes and add taco seasoning, 1 cup chicken broth and simmer 1 minute. Add beans, corn and salsa. Stir until combined. Add rice (do not stir). Add 1/2 cup chicken broth. Put instant pot lid on seal and cook for 15 minutes. release pressure, stir, serve with desired toppings.
Air Fryer Sweet Potatoes
1 or 2 sweet potatoes (diced)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
salt and pepper
Toss all together. Pour into air fryer. Cook at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes (tossing every 5 minutes) or bake in oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, flipping every 10 minutes.