Fulton’s annual Red Lands Festival scheduled for March 31 and April 1 remains a go, although the weather forced organizers to cancel vendors on Friday and move a featured music act indoors. But that’s not the only change to the city’s premier downtown festival.
Organizers have added a dunking booth to help raise funds for tornado relief and recovery for Monroe County following the destructive tornado March 24. Dunking For A Cause will allow festivalgoers to dunk city officials and other volunteers. First up in the dunking tank is Police Chief Brad Rogers. The dunking booth will wrap up with an opportunity to dunk Mayor Emily Quinn.
City officials say Dunking For A Cause will accept money donations, but bottled sports drinks, water, and other items are also encouraged. All donations will go to the tornado relief effort.
Saturday’s schedule of festival events from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. is otherwise unchanged.
Friday night, the band 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience will still perform. The act has been moved to the W. O. Benjamin Fine Arts Auditorium at Itawamba Community College. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. The event remains free, but donations will be accepted at the door for those affected by the tornadoes in Monroe County.
The Dirt Deacons, also originally scheduled for Friday night, will not perform, but organizers say they are working on bringing them back for another event.
