Fulton’s annual Red Lands Festival scheduled for March 31 and April 1 remains a go, although the weather forced organizers to cancel vendors on Friday and move a featured music act indoors. But that’s not the only change to the city’s premier downtown festival.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

Tags

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you