Mantachie High School senior Reed Hester has been a mainstay on the Mustangs’ offensive line over the last several years. The three-year starter and MHSAA Scholar-Athlete was named to the 2019 Region 1-2A Super 24 team as a lineman. Hester has been a Football University Top Gun Athlete in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Hester is a member of the Mantachie bowling and powerlifting teams. He also throws in the shot put competition with the track and field team.
An honors student, Hester is a member of Epsilon Nu Gamma (an English honor society), Mu Alpha Theta (a math honor club), Science Honor Club and Beta Club. Hester also took part in Junior Leadership Itawamba last school year.
Hester is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Junior Civitan Club. He tutors elementary-aged kids with after-school reading and helps teach junior high athletes the fundamentals of football. Hester also volunteers at Mantachie Town Park.
Hester is an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Mooreville, where he is active in the youth group and runs the sound and video equipment for church events.
He plans to play football in college and major in sports medicine.
Hester is the son of Richey and Renae Hester. His grandparents are Roger and Jane Brown of Mantachie and Rickey and the late Cathy Hester of Palmetto.