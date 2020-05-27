Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball’s Reese Ruth has helped lead a young team over the last couple of seasons. The pitcher and infielder signed with Itawamba Community College in the fall where he will play baseball and major in business management.
Ruth is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
When not playing baseball, Ruth is an avid outdoorsman who loves to hunt duck and deer, fishing and being outdoors.
Ruth attends Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and is the son of Jason and Starla Ruth.