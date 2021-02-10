Registration is underway at Itawamba Community College for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in March.
They include Commercial Truck Driving, Food Service Pathway, Small Engine Repair and Introduction to Welding and Cutting.
Commercial Truck Driving begins Mar. 29 and meets Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Tupelo Campus. The program prepares individuals to drive Class A semi trucks and other commercial vehicles. It includes instruction in operating diesel-powered vehicles, loading and unloading cargo, reporting delays or accidents on the road, verifying loads against shipping records and keeping necessary records.
The Food Service Pathway class will begin Mar. 22 and meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Belden Center. The program includes Serve Safe® Food Manager Certification, Serve Safe® Alcohol Certification, CPR, certificate of completion, proper food handling standards, kitchen safety practices, culinary techniques, interview skills and résumé building, money handling and front and back of the house operations.
Small Engine Repair will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Mar. 2 at the Belden Center. The 16-session program will prepare participants for a career as they develop small engine repair skills in basic maintenance, recoil systems, fuel systems, ignition systems/electrical circuits and disassembling and rebuilding small engines. Successful completion of the program entitles the participant to have an opportunity to obtain an entry-level technician position at an existing small engine repair business or to open his/her own shop. Successful completers will receive information about how to test for the nationally-recognized technician certification exam. The cost of the program is $369.
Introduction to Welding and Cutting meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. beginning Mar. 2 at the Belden Center. The class is designed to provide entry-level skills in welding and cutting and to prepare students to do the basic GMAW and SMAW welding jobs that some industries and small businesses require. It can also be useful to the small farmer or business owner who has many do-it-yourself projects. Different types of welding can be emphasized depending on the class participants. The class includes a basic introduction to oxy fuel cutting, welding safety, voltage regulation and setting wire feed speeds as well as “hands-on” practice. Cost of the program is $369.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jegammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-156